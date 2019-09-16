‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels police

The Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone are launching a new project that invites Brussels residents to come and have coffee with their neighbourhood police. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Brussels residents will have the opportunity to meet police in an informal setting as part of a new project being launched by the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone on Monday.

The project, which already exists in the U.S. and is called “coffee with a cop”, invites Brussels residents to meet neighbourhood police in local cafes where residents will be free to ask questions and discuss problems in their neighbourhood.

As part of the project, five informal meetings are scheduled to take place throughout September. The meetings will be held on 16 September from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in Brussels at Loola restaurant, on 18 September from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Ixelles at La Signare restaurant, on 20 September from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Laeken at Le Houba restaurant, on 26 September from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in Brussels at the Tetouan Café and on 30 September from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Neder-over-Heembeek at the De Wand restaurant.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times