Seafood Expo Global will leave Brussels in 2021

The Seafood Expo Global will move from Brussels to the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via venue in 2021. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Seafood Expo Global, the world’s largest seafood trading fair, will leave Brussels in 2021, its organisers announced on Tuesday.

The trading fair, which has taken place in Brussels since 1993, will relocate to a larger exhibition hall in the city of Barcelona to cater for the large size and increasing popularity of the event.

“Brussels Expo and the city of Brussels were good partners in launching and developing the show, and we appreciated the support they gave us for so many years. But moving the event to a larger city, and a larger venue, too, was a necessary evolution, to develop long-term opportunities,” said the president of the company that organises the event, Mary Larkin, reports BX1.

The 2021 edition of the Seafood Expo Global will take place from 27 to 29 April at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via exhibition and trade centre.

The final Brussels edition of Seafood Expo will take place from 21 to 23 April 2020 at Brussels Expo.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times