    Woman discovers frog in baguette from Brussels sandwich shop

    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    A woman discovered a frog in a baguette she purchased from Panos on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Kimberly Owen

    A woman discovered a frog in a baguette she purchased from Panos, a Belgian franchise of sandwich shops, on Wednesday afternoon.

    At around lunchtime, Brussels resident Kimberly Owen purchased her preferred baguette from the Panos sandwich shop located at 701 Chaussée de Wavre in Etterbeek.

    “I was eating [the sandwich] and then my mouth tasted like the sea. Like really salty. I looked down and saw something silvery and shiny. It was hanging out the edge of the baguette like lettuce… I picked the dangling bit with my other hand and ran and spat the sandwich out,” Owen said to The Brussels Times.

    “I only realised about an hour later that it was a whole frog after my colleagues inspected [the sandwich] and told me,” Owen added.

    “Panos are aware of the problem and we take this incident very seriously. We have started the necessary procedure and are in contact with everyone involved, including the customer concerned. We are investigating what could have caused this serious incident,” a Panos spokesperson said to The Brussels Times.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

