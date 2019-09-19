Charleroi Airport considers autonomous transport between terminals...

Charleroi Airport is looking into using autonomous vehicles to facilitate the transport of people between the two terminals of the airport.

“With a closed passenger compartment capable of accommodating 15 passengers, autonomous shuttles should improve the passenger experience, and with a speed of 20 km/h, the frequencies between the two terminals would be increased, making mobility more fluid, “commented airport officials.

The vehicles were tested on the tarmac on September 10th and 11th.

These two days of testing will be analyzed and evaluated to establish a long-term use plan between terminals 1 and 2.

“While we currently have two terminals and the transit was launched last April, we are always looking for innovation and looking for a quick and efficient solution to connect terminals 1 and 2,” said Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

“Transit , over time, is likely to develop further, which is why the standalone solution proposed by Flibco.com is under study, ” Verdonck added.

The Brussels Times