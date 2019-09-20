 
‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in...
Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says...
Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis...
Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike...
Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming Brussels edition of Monopoly
    Swastika artwork in Brussels gallery prompts frustration
    ‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions
    Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels
    Belgian jihadist presumed dead seen on film in Syrian prison
    Fake goods stopped by EU customs end up destroyed
    Charleroi Airport considers autonomous transport between terminals
    STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find
    ‘Coffee with a cop’: Brussels police sit down to talk with locals
    Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal
    Belgians call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision for climate
    Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially lose their license
    Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer facing prison sentence
    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
    Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under specific circumstances
    Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck on high-tension wire
    View more

    ‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions

    Friday, 20 September 2019
    A former baggage carrier for SNCB said he was allowed to work unprotected while in contact with asbestos. Credit: Pxhere

    A Brussels cancer patient will sue Belgium’s national rail company to prove that he developed his illness after being allowed to work unprotected in a toxic, asbestos-filled environment.

    Roger Motquin, a 71-year-old Molenbeek native suffers from a type of respiratory cancer linked to exposure to asbestos, a known carcinogen banned in many countries but which was massively used in construction throughout the 19th century.

    In an interview with Francophone daily La Dernière Heure, Motquin said he believed his illness was a result of his years of work as a baggage handler for SNCB/NMBS at Gare du Midi.

    Motquin said that he had worked in the station during the time when asbestos-removal efforts were underway in the 1990s and that employees were not informed of the risks.

    “We were never informed, never received preventive [guidance], we never had any of that,” Motquin said. “We knew there were extensive works planned in the 90s but we didn’t know what it was about.”

    “I walked up and down that station, we worked with nothing but an apron.”

    “We have met with union representatives regarding this situation and the health state of this former employee,” Elisa Roux spokesperson for the SNCB said in an email statement. “We are investigating the matter internally.”

    Despite his current situation, the former rail employee looks back warmly on his time working at Belgium’s busiest rail station, from which he holds treasured memories.

    “It was really great, it was a different experience every day,” he said. “It was something I loved,” he added.

    “I even carried the bags of King Baudouin on the 10:25 PM train from Midi — he was taking the last train out, it was a long time ago,” he recalled during the interview.

    Motquin, who today says he suffers from “unimaginable” pain, is now preparing to sue the SNCB for bodily harm and to have his illness recognised as an occupational disease for which he receives “astronomical” medical bills.

    “Maybe there are others who have the same cancer and don’t know it yet,” he said, according to BX1. “Some colleagues have died from symptoms similar to mine — the pain is unimaginable,” he added.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Update: This article has been updated to include a statement from an SNCB/NMBS spokesperson.

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job