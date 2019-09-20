Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike...

The third Global Climate Strike is set to take place in the streets of Brussels on Friday.

Several groups, including Greenpeace, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion, will be supporting the student strike, which is scheduled to take place from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM in Brussels, according to the event’s Facebook page, on which 13,000 people have expressed interest in attending.

The march is set to begin at Brussels Nord station and to travel to Arts-Loi, where it will turn onto Rue de la Loi and Schuman and finish near the Parc du Cinquantenaire.

For Belgium, the climate strikers are demanding “government agreements that are ambitious and coherent with the Paris Agreement and aim at a socially just transition,” said the Climate Coalition in a statement.

“The determination with which all these young people around the world are taking action on climate change is impressive. They remind us that together we are more powerful than we sometimes think and that we can all do something to protect human rights and the climate,” said Lore Van Welden, spokesman for Amnesty International Flanders.

Millions of citizens will take to the streets this Friday in cities across 156 countries.

The European Union has committed itself to a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Commission expects this target to be exceeded, but wants Member States to adopt a more ambitious target: climate neutrality in 2050.

However, consensus does not yet exist and only a few countries have announced their intention to be carbon neutral by that date.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times