 
The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
Young man in drag freed from locker in...
EUs unfinished migration agenda...
Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees...
The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike...
Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
    EUs unfinished migration agenda
    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
    Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon mayor in act of revenge
    Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?
    Flemish Parliament reopens without traditional Government statement
    Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries need more help, says Oxfam
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    New Istanbul Airport cements city’s standing as global aviation hub
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
    Belgian buyers spend €360,000 on Van Gogh artwork
    View more

    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    Around 15,000 people took to the streets on Friday to participate in Brussels' third Global Climate strike. Credit: Evie McCullough/The Brussels Times

    Around 15,000 people took to the streets to march in Brussels’ third Global Climate strike on Friday, according to police estimations.

    The demonstrators called for a courageous climate policy, echoing the millions of citizens who mobilised in 156 cities across the world on Friday to tell governments and leaders that “our house is burning”.

    The march in Brussels began at around 1:30 PM, when hundreds of demonstrators left Brussels Nord station.

    Marchers leaving Brussels Nord station.

    “It is fantastic to see that already for almost a year now people all over the world and also in Belgium are taking to the streets demanding for climate action from politicians,” said Joeri Thijs, spokesperson for Greenpeace Belgium, to The Brussels Times. 

    Marchers on Boulevard du Jardin Botanique.

    Chants of “what do we want, climate justice, when do we want it, now!” and “we are still here, and we will not give up” could be heard amongst the marchers.

    Climate activist group Workers For Climate demonstrating.

    Speaking to The Brussels Times, civil society activists reflected upon how the climate crisis has already impacted many people’s lives in the Global South.

    “People have been fighting for the climate for years, especially in the Global South where communities have been organising and fighting against climate change and big fossil fuel corporations for decades, so we are following that movement and that lead today,” said a spokesperson from Friends of the Earth.

    “Climate change is a human rights issue and it is already having an impact on human rights around the world, especially in the Global South,” said Eve Geddie, Head of Office and Advocacy of Amnesty International Belgium. 

    At about 3:00 PM, demonstrators marched along Rue de la Loi and gathered near the Avenue de la Joyous Entree entrance to Parc Cinquantenaire, where Amnesty International awarded Youth for Climate representatives Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier with the 2019 Ambassador of Conscience award. 

    Adélaïde Charlier and Anuna de Wever being awarded the 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award.

    “Amnesty is really calling on the EU to take the lead in the fight against climate change. Good signs are coming from the new Commission but now it’s really about action,” Geddie added.

    The strike finished at about 5:00 PM on Friday evening.

    Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres, has invited world leaders to a UN Summit on Climate Change, which will take place on Monday 23 September.  

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job