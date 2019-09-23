Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation

A major cross-border police operation between 19 to 22 September saw the seizure of over 15kg of marijuana. Credit: Pixabay.

Police seized over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles in a major cross-border operation against drug trafficking and drug tourism that took place between 19 and 22 September.

Organised by police and customs services, the international operation took place across the Benelux and France.

Searches in Belgium uncovered 15.3 kg of marijuana, 252 cannabis plants, 148.3 g of Khat, 84.12 g of hashish, 48.35 g of mushrooms and 6.12 g of cocaine, according to a statement from the Brussels Federal Police. €21,253 worth of silver was also discovered.

As part of the Belgian operation, police searched 2,001 people, of whom 160 were in possession of drugs and 10 were arrested. Police also searched 1,306 vehicles, of which 15 were seized.

The operation also involved two car-chases on the E19 motorway in Antwerp and another in the East-Flanders municipality of Berlare.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times