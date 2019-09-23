 
Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas...
Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts...
Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail...
Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their...
Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their fate
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
    Belgian buyers spend €360,000 on Van Gogh artwork
    Thomas Cook: Brussels Airlines evaluates situation of Belgian tourists
    Wallonia-Brussels Federation owes millions to schools for teacher travel expenses
    FIFA Football Awards – Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne hope to be in top eleven
    Thomas Cook set to continue operations in Belgium
    Brexit: Charles Michel to meet Boris Johnson in New York
    Over 200 calls to Brussels emergency services during car-free Sunday
    Passengers land in Brussels after nearly 30 hours of delay
    300 people march for concrete climate action in Brussels
    Juncker: Britain’s departure from the EU is a ‘tragic moment for Europe’
    View more

    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    Deken de Winterstraat in Antwerp. Credit: Google Street View

    The explosion in the Antwerp district of Berchem on Saturday was caused by a grenade after all, confirmed the Antwerp public prosecutor.

    Several cars in the Deken de Winterstraat were damaged in an explosion around noon on Saturday. Given Berchem’s and Antwerp’s recent history of grenade explosions in the streets, speculation was rife that this was a related incident.

    The Antwerp public prosecutor confirmed on Monday that it was indeed a grenade. However, it is not clear whether there is a connection with the explosions earlier this year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job