Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms...

The explosion in the Antwerp district of Berchem on Saturday was caused by a grenade after all, confirmed the Antwerp public prosecutor.

Several cars in the Deken de Winterstraat were damaged in an explosion around noon on Saturday. Given Berchem’s and Antwerp’s recent history of grenade explosions in the streets, speculation was rife that this was a related incident.

The Antwerp public prosecutor confirmed on Monday that it was indeed a grenade. However, it is not clear whether there is a connection with the explosions earlier this year.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times