 
Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
Young man in drag freed from locker in...
EUs unfinished migration agenda...
Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees...
The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike...
Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
    EUs unfinished migration agenda
    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
    Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon mayor in act of revenge
    Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?
    Flemish Parliament reopens without traditional Government statement
    Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries need more help, says Oxfam
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    New Istanbul Airport cements city’s standing as global aviation hub
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
    Belgian buyers spend €360,000 on Van Gogh artwork
    View more

    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    After the campaign started on Saturday night, there was a huge response on Sunday. Credit: The Brussels Times

    After the success of the text campaign to help baby Pia obtain the world’s most expensive medicine, another campaign has been launched in Belgium to raise money for baby Mathis’ cancer immunotherapy.

    Mathis Geens (1.5 years old) suffers from neuroblastoma in the adrenal gland, for which treatment costs up to €182,000. “The Children’s Cancer Support Fund has already contributed €15.000, and our volunteers have raised over €6,000. The family also did a fundraiser on Facebook, which yielded €25,000,” said Patrick Hubeau, the chairman of the Children’s Cancer Support Fund, to Het Nieuwsblad.

    “The campaign started on Saturday night,” said Hubeau. “On Sunday, there was a huge response already. At a cost of €2 per text message, we have raised 120,000 euro. Telecom companies like Telenet, Proximus and Orange normally charge €0.50 per text, but they dropped that for the campaign for baby Pia because it was for a good cause. We hope they will treat this case in the same way,” he added.

    Even though the system was down for most of Monday because of an electricity failure, over 60,000 text messages to help baby Mathis have been sent already. People who wanted to send a text message on Monday received an error message.

    “The problem lies with the operator, a company that technically runs the texting campaign. They have tried to solve the problem all day, but they have not succeeded. Our intention is to restart the campaign when everything is in working order again. If money were to be left at the end of the campaign, it would go to families in the same situation,” said Hubeau.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job