 
Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
Monday, 23 September, 2019
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    "We left the door of the locker open a crack, but it suddenly clicked shut and locked itself," Bran's friend wrote on Twitter. Credit: Creative Commons

    In Antwerp-Central train station, staff freed a young man who had accidentally locked himself in a locker on Saturday night.

    On Saturday night around 1:00 AM, Bran (21) and his friends were on their way to a party and wanted to put some stuff in a locker in the station, when he noticed a large empty locker low by the floor, Bran told VRT NWS.

    He decided to get in. He and his friends were dressed in drag, and they thought it would make for a good photo or video for on Instagram. “I was wearing a fitted suit and bright orange makeup, one of my friends was wearing a golden jumpsuit,” he said.

    “We left the door open a crack, but it suddenly clicked shut and locked itself,” his friend wrote on Twitter. “Normally these doors open again after half a minute if you do not put any money into it, so we thought it was really funny. However, after a few minutes when the little light stayed red, we realised we were in trouble,” he added. Several months earlier, the same thing happened in the same locker.

    Bran’s friends checked if he could get enough air and went looking for help somewhere in the station. “For 15 minutes, we could not find anyone, until we came across an SNCB/NMBS staff member at the escalators, whom we explained the situation to,” he said.

    The employee then called for someone from security, who could eventually open the locker with a piece of metal and a universal code.

    The locker door opened, and out came a drag queen of 2 metres in dramatic makeup, Bran’s friend wrote on Twitter.

    “It really was a moment,” the friend added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

