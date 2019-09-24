 
One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    One in three students suffer from bullying in schools in the Brussels-Wallonia Federation, a new study shows. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

    One in three students from the age of 12 to 16 suffer from bullying in schools under the remit of the Brussels-Wallonia Federation, a new study by the UCL shows.

    As a result, “there is interest in organising a week dedicated to the prevention of bullying in schools for both victims and witnesses but also parents and professionals,” said member of the Liège Legislative Assembly, Katty Firquet, on Tuesday.

    Organised by Openado, a service that supports adolescents facing difficulties posed by bullying, a week dedicated to the prevention of bullying and harassment will be held from 14 to 18 October at the City Mirror art centre in Liège.

    The week, entitled “I see, I hear, I act!” will include theatrical performances, conferences and symposiums, all of which will be centred upon the theme of preventing bullying in schools.

    The problem of bullying has been worsened by students’ use of social media, reports La Libre.

    “Bullying in schools is increased tenfold by cyber harassment,” said social director of Openado, Jerome Gherroucha.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

