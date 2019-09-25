Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time...

The Seabubble electric water taxi has been tested in the rivers in Brussels for the time. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
A Seabubble electric water taxi has been tested in the port of Brussels for the first time.
100% powered by electricity, the Seabubble water taxi can glide up to 50 centimetres above water once it is travelling at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour. The cruise speed of the Seabubble is 26 kilometres per hour.
“We propose to reclaim rivers with zero emissions and zero waves,” said creator and owner of Seabubble, Alain Thébault, reports BX1.