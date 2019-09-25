Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time...

The Seabubble electric water taxi has been tested in the rivers in Brussels for the time. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A Seabubble electric water taxi has been tested in the port of Brussels for the first time.

100% powered by electricity, the Seabubble water taxi can glide up to 50 centimetres above water once it is travelling at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour. The cruise speed of the Seabubble is 26 kilometres per hour.

“We propose to reclaim rivers with zero emissions and zero waves,” said creator and owner of Seabubble, Alain Thébault, reports BX1.

Testé ✅ : le #watertaxi “SeaBubbles” 100% #électrique 🚤. Il peut non seulement naviguer mais commence également à voler au-dessus de l’eau à partir 12 km/h. Une alternative durable et viable au transport de passagers à Bruxelles ! #seabubblers #RiDaysEU @EUScienceInnov pic.twitter.com/3j1lSqvytd — Port de Bruxelles (@PortdeBruxelles) September 24, 2019

Last week, a number of Seabubble’s vessels were being tested in the rivers of the Seine in Paris, France, reported Forbes.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times