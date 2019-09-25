 
Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of...
Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook,...
Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen...
61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street...
Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel on Thursday
    Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on car-free Sunday, says Brussels police chief
    Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
    Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding
    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
    Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia
    The right to be forgotten is not global, court rules
    Belgian toddler Pia to be screened for compatibility with world’s most expensive drug
    View more

    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Some nearby roads have been closed and mountain huts evacuated in response to warnings by experts that part of a glacier on Mont Blanc may collapse. Credit: Pixabay.

    Part of the glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain is in danger of collapsing, experts have warned.

    The mayor of Courmayeur, a resort in the Aosta Valley at the foot of Mont Blanc, Stefano Miserocchi, ordered on Tuesday the closure of some nearby roads and evacuation of mountain huts in response to the warnings, reports the Italian news outlet Gazetta.

    250,000 cubic meters of ice is slipping from the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses peak of Mont Blanc at a speed of 50 to 60 centimetres per day and is in danger of breaking away, reports the BBC.

    “These phenomena once again testify that the mountain is in a phase of strong change due to climate factors and is therefore particularly vulnerable,” said Miserocchi.

    Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in Europe west of the Caucasus peaks of Russia and Georgia.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job