Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say

Some nearby roads have been closed and mountain huts evacuated in response to warnings by experts that part of a glacier on Mont Blanc may collapse. Credit: Pixabay.

Part of the glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain is in danger of collapsing, experts have warned.

The mayor of Courmayeur, a resort in the Aosta Valley at the foot of Mont Blanc, Stefano Miserocchi, ordered on Tuesday the closure of some nearby roads and evacuation of mountain huts in response to the warnings, reports the Italian news outlet Gazetta.

250,000 cubic meters of ice is slipping from the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses peak of Mont Blanc at a speed of 50 to 60 centimetres per day and is in danger of breaking away, reports the BBC.

“These phenomena once again testify that the mountain is in a phase of strong change due to climate factors and is therefore particularly vulnerable,” said Miserocchi.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in Europe west of the Caucasus peaks of Russia and Georgia.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times