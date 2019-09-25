 
Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business...
Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast...
Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends...
Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian...
Less drivers caught using their phone behind the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends 722 texts for sick baby Pia
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Less drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    More than 46,000 Belgians choose to work in Luxembourg
    Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel on Thursday
    Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on car-free Sunday, says Brussels police chief
    Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
    Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    View more

    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Three entities of Thomas Cook Belgium were declared bankrupt by a Ghent business court. Credit: © Belga

    A business court has declared three entities of Thomas Cook’s Belgian branch bankrupt, in a ruling that underscores efforts by the group to stay afloat in the aftermath of the U.K. company’s bankruptcy.

    Delivered by Ghent’s business court, the ruling concerned Thomas Cook Belgium, Thomas Cook Retail and Thomas Cook Financial Services, three entities of the Belgian branch which together employ 75 people, according to HLN.

    The court’s ruling came after the Belgian branch, Thomas Cook Retail Belgium, filed for the bankruptcy of the three entities on Wednesday morning.

    The Belgian company’s move to file for bankruptcy came as the firm announced it would seek to be taken over in an effort to keep business running.

    “The goal is to maintain continuity and possibly to find an acquirer,” magistrate Miet Debucquoy told VRT, adding that discussions were ongoing regarding a takeover.

    Two business court judges were appointed to manage operations and oversee liquidation procedures of the Belgian group’s bankrupt entities.

    The Belgian branch of Thomas Cook, which collapsed on Monday, employs over 500 people in the country, the outlet reports. The branch is also preparing to apply for protection against creditors, an application which should come later this week.

    The collapse of its parent company, the oldest travel firm in the world, sent shockwaves through the global travel industry, with authorities and travel operators still scrambling to assist the hundreds of thousands of travellers impacted by the travel company’s downfall.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job