 
New campaign to protect pedestrians from antisocial cyclists and scooters launched
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    New campaign to protect pedestrians from antisocial cyclists and scooters launched

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    "Several complaints have come in from people who do not feel safe on the sidewalks anymore." Credit: Wikipedia

    The municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert is launching a new campaign to better protect pedestrians from aggressive cyclists and scooter users.

    “Several complaints have come in from people who do not feel safe on the sidewalks anymore,” said Alderman for Mobility, Grégory Matgen (DéFI), to Bruzz.

    Running from Monday 23 September to Sunday 29 September the police zone of Montgomery is working together with the municipal prevention service to make cyclists and scooter users more aware of the possible danger they put pedestrians in. Targeted police checks focussing on compliance with traffic rules will be held.

    There will be no fines yet during this week, as it is only an awareness campaign.

    “Of course we know that cyclists mostly use the sidewalks because they feel safer there than in the middle of car traffic. Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, like many municipalities in Brussels, does not have a good bicycle infrastructure, but we are trying very hard to create a new one,” said Matgen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

