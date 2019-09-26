 
‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Due to the bad state of the roads in Laeken, the STIB buses had to start taking a different route at the beginning of 2015. Credit: Wikipedia

    After more than four years, a “temporary” road diversion of bus 88 in Laeken will come to an end on Saturday 28 September.

    Due to the bad state of the roads in Laeken, STIB buses had to start taking a different route at the beginning of 2015, as the poor condition of the cobblestones was causing damage to the buses, reported Bruzz.

    Since then, all buses on the 88 line were redirected to the Rue Picard on the south side of the Tour and Taxis site, meaning the north district ‘temporarily’ lost its bus connection. 

    For four and a half years, the city of Brussels worked to reconstruct the Rue Dieudonné Lefèvre and the Rue de l’Entrepôt, and starting from Saturday 28 September, the 88 bus can take the normal route again, STIB announced.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

