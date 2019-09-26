 
Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of...
Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary...
Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next...
Health Minister is ‘violating the law’ over family...
Brussels municipality wants total ban on patio heaters...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest
    Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary recess
    Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next summer
    Health Minister is ‘violating the law’ over family caregiver allowances, says critic
    Brussels municipality wants total ban on patio heaters
    Belgium’s ‘executioner of Raqqa’ demands to be repatriated, tried in Belgium
    Charles Michel on Jacques Chirac: A man of courage who marked political history
    Belgium export tons of polluted soil to the Netherlands each year
    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
    Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking
    Sex workers in Bruges are using Airbnb rentals for work
    Male emperor penguin born in Antwerp Zoo
    Pilots’ strike impacts 2019 profit projection, says BA Home Office
    Antwerp teacher on sick leave after asking students to campaign for climate in exchange for better grades
    Sword wielding man arrested in front of police station in Saint-Gilles
    Two arrests and one hospitalisation after fight in Schaerbeek
    Thomas Cook’s stranded vacationers to fly on Friday thanks to Travel Guarantee Fund
    View more

    Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    The man stole another hotel guest's magnetic stripe card and used it to empty the other guest's room. Cedit: Wikipedia

    The Spanish police have arrested a Belgian man (32) who stole €11,000 worth of belongings from a different hotel guest.

    The man, on holiday in Marbella, stole another hotel guest’s room keycard and used it to empty the other guest’s room full of his expensive belongings, like luxury purses, wallets and electronic devices, reports Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

    While the investigation already started on 30 August, the perpetrator was only apprehended on Thursday. The police report showed that the victim, who was in his room, left the door open a crack, making it possible for the thief to steal the keycard that ensured the room had electricity.

    The Belgian man switched that one for a different one. When the victim left his room later in the day, the Belgian man returned to empty the room, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    After the police caught the thief, he confessed and handed over the victim’s iPad, wallet, headphone and luxury bag, claiming he sold everything else at the airport, which turned out to be a lie.

    The police managed to locate the victim’s other belongings, including the three expensive handbags the Belgian man had already sent to the Netherlands.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job