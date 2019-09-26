Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest

The man stole another hotel guest's magnetic stripe card and used it to empty the other guest's room. Cedit: Wikipedia

The Spanish police have arrested a Belgian man (32) who stole €11,000 worth of belongings from a different hotel guest.

The man, on holiday in Marbella, stole another hotel guest’s room keycard and used it to empty the other guest’s room full of his expensive belongings, like luxury purses, wallets and electronic devices, reports Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

While the investigation already started on 30 August, the perpetrator was only apprehended on Thursday. The police report showed that the victim, who was in his room, left the door open a crack, making it possible for the thief to steal the keycard that ensured the room had electricity.

The Belgian man switched that one for a different one. When the victim left his room later in the day, the Belgian man returned to empty the room, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

After the police caught the thief, he confessed and handed over the victim’s iPad, wallet, headphone and luxury bag, claiming he sold everything else at the airport, which turned out to be a lie.

The police managed to locate the victim’s other belongings, including the three expensive handbags the Belgian man had already sent to the Netherlands.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times