 
‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt with by new Flemish government
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘Green but realistic’: new Flemish government unveils climate...
‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt...
Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre...
Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government,...
Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 September 2019
    ‘Green but realistic’: new Flemish government unveils climate goals
    ‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt with by new Flemish government
    Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
    Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels (photos)
    Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
    IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard
    New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations
    Belgian soldiers away from home to be given compensation for time lost
    Voting for local elections in Flanders no longer compulsory
    Up to 50 people involved in Schaerbeek fight
    Five arrested after Extinction Rebellion activists storm Royal Palace
    47 fire brigade interventions in Brussels on Sunday
    New Flemish governmental formation almost there
    Two Belgian tourists found dead in their hotel room in Florence
    Binge drinking in decline among European youth: report
    EU has to better protect human rights activists
    Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before Conservative party conference
    ABN AMRO investigated for money laundering
    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
    View more

    ‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt with by new Flemish government

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    The new Flemish government has announced their coalition agreement on Monday. Credit: Belga

    The new Flemish government, consisting of the rightwing N-VA, centre CD&V and liberal Open Vld parties, has announced their coalition agreement on Monday, dealing with five challenges in our education system.

    In terms of education, the new government focuses on the needs of both the individual student and the teachers.

    “The five challenges are improving the quality of our education, dealing with the shortage of teachers and the definition of their statute, giving children the right guidance, improving the capacity of our education system, and keeping the study duration the way it was in secondary school,” said future minister-president Jan Jambon in the press conference to announce to coalition agreement.

    Related News:

    The first two grades of secondary school, for children aged 12 to 14, are mainly for the children to get courses on a broad spectrum of subjects, to discover their individual interests and talents. The previous Flemish government had the idea to create an even broader spectrum of courses, but the new government has decided to not go through with it.

    The M-decree as it is now will disappear in exchange for a ‘guidance decree’. The M-decree was introduced in 2015 to integrate children with disabilities into regular education as much as possible, but it was heavily criticised for putting too much pressure on teachers. The new guidance decree will focus on care tailored to each child.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job