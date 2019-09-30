Belgian wolf Naya was killed by ‘professionals’, experts say

"The perpetrators deliberately invaded the burrow to search for and deliberately kill the wolf with its young," Natuur en Bos added. Credit: Belga

The Flemish agency Natuur en Bos has concluded that the wolf Naya, a well-known wolf with a territory in the Limburg forest in Flanders, was killed, according to the results of their investigation.

The inspection cell of Natuur en Bos is convinced that the wolf and her cubs are no longer alive. The agency assumes the animals were killed, probably by hunters. “The wolves were in inaccessible areas where no one was allowed. The act must have been well-prepared by professionals,” the press statement said.

“It can be assumed that if the wolf was killed. The perpetrators deliberately invaded the burrow to search for and deliberately kill the wolf with its young,” Natuur en Bos added.

The investigation unit will continue its investigation and hopes that those responsible for what it calls an “environmental crime” will be apprehended. The male wolf August is still in the region. Experts assume that there is a good chance that more wolves will soon settle there, reports RTBF.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times