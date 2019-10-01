Motorists abuse new cycle paths in Brussels...

Since August, motorists have been moving concrete blocks from access points to newly installed cycle paths in Brussels. Credit: Pixabay.

Recently installed cycle paths along the R20 ring road in Brussels are being abused by motorists.

On a newly installed cycle path on Avenue des Arts, motorists have been illegally moving concrete blocks, placed at access points to the cycle path to stop motorists from entering, for over one month, reports BX1.

Even after the concrete blocks are replaced by the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone, motorists continue to remove them, reports Bruzz.

“We are aware of the problem,” said a spokesperson from Brussels Mobility. At the end of October, fixed posts will be put in place, Brussels Mobility confirmed, reports the radio station.

There are currently no concrete blocks in place on Avenue des Arts.

Cars are allowed to enter some of Brussels’ newly installed cycle paths. On these paths, motorists can travel at a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour.

