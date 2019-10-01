 
Motorists abuse new cycle paths in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
Latest News:
Motorists abuse new cycle paths in Brussels...
Heavy rainfall sparks traffic chaos in Flanders...
Brussels municipality to create designated parking spaces for...
Court to hold hearing on liberation request from...
Eight Belgians arrested in connection with drug trafficking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    Motorists abuse new cycle paths in Brussels
    Heavy rainfall sparks traffic chaos in Flanders
    Brussels municipality to create designated parking spaces for e-scooters, dockless bikes
    Court to hold hearing on liberation request from serial child killer Dutroux
    Eight Belgians arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring
    Police search for suspect following stabbing in Charleroi
    Thousand euro reward offered for tips on killers of wolf Naya
    Belgian wife of Swiss jihadist could be repatriated by Switzerland
    The new Flemish government: what it means
    Former investigator files death-threat complaint against Didier Reynders
    The cost of a no-deal Brexit? No one ‘really knows’, says UK Chancellor
    What changes on 1 October in Belgium?
    Thomas Cook Retail Belgium officially closes its doors
    Liege policeman continues to be in critical condition after shooting
    Nearly half of Belgians found to be overweight: report
    Belgian integrations courses in Flanders to cost €360, new government announces
    Over half of Flemish drivers think Flanders has a speeding problem
    Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels
    Communes to trial new disaster-alert system on Thursday
    Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act of revenge handed 20-year sentence
    View more

    Motorists abuse new cycle paths in Brussels

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    Since August, motorists have been moving concrete blocks from access points to newly installed cycle paths in Brussels. Credit: Pixabay.

    Recently installed cycle paths along the R20 ring road in Brussels are being abused by motorists.

    On a newly installed cycle path on Avenue des Arts, motorists have been illegally moving concrete blocks, placed at access points to the cycle path to stop motorists from entering, for over one month, reports BX1.

    Even after the concrete blocks are replaced by the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone, motorists continue to remove them, reports Bruzz.

    “We are aware of the problem,” said a spokesperson from Brussels Mobility. At the end of October, fixed posts will be put in place, Brussels Mobility confirmed, reports the radio station.

    There are currently no concrete blocks in place on Avenue des Arts.

    Cars are allowed to enter some of Brussels’ newly installed cycle paths. On these paths, motorists can travel at a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job