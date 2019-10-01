 
At least 1 dead and 10 injured, following sword attack in Finnish school
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
    At least 1 dead and 10 injured, following sword attack in Finnish school

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019

    An armed Finnish citizen has been arrested by police following a deadly attack at a Finnish school in Kuopio, Finland.

    The suspect who is a student at the school, entered the school premises armed with a sword and gun, reports the Finnish daily keskisuomalainen.

    According to an eyewitness he had entered a class holding a plastic bag, whereby a classmate asked him what he had inside. He then took out a sword, started swinging it and attacking fellow students.

    Eleven Finnish police units were sent to the school to intercept the attacker. The suspect was shot and is now under intensive care and being operated.

    According to a police press statement, one police officer was also lightly wounded by the sword, as the attacker was intercepted.

    According to rescue services, it was burning on the second floor but the fire went out quickly.

    Police are investigating whether the suspect received any help from another person.

    The Brussels Times

