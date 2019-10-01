 
Brussels fire brigade intervened 23 times due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
    Brussels fire brigade intervened 23 times due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    The Brussels fire brigade had to intervene 23 times in the city. Credit: Stormcell

    The Brussels fire brigade has responded to 23 calls due to the heavy rainfall and gusts of wind.

    The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium announced a ‘code yellow’ for the whole country, meaning 10 to 30 l/m² of rain could fall every hour, with heavy gusts of wind or hailstones from 1 to 2 cm.

    The Brussels fire brigade had to intervene for 16 flooded streets in the city, including the Stéphanie tunnel. Five objects that came loose due to the heavy wind posed a danger to passers-by.

    The fire brigade also had to empty two flooded cellars of private homes, according to Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels fire department.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

