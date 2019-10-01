Brussels fire brigade intervened 23 times due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday

The Brussels fire brigade had to intervene 23 times in the city. Credit: Stormcell

The Brussels fire brigade has responded to 23 calls due to the heavy rainfall and gusts of wind.

The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium announced a ‘code yellow’ for the whole country, meaning 10 to 30 l/m² of rain could fall every hour, with heavy gusts of wind or hailstones from 1 to 2 cm.

The Brussels fire brigade had to intervene for 16 flooded streets in the city, including the Stéphanie tunnel. Five objects that came loose due to the heavy wind posed a danger to passers-by.

The fire brigade also had to empty two flooded cellars of private homes, according to Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels fire department.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times