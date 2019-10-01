 
Blood supply for blood group O+ and AB- 'critically low', says Flemish Red Cross
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
    Blood supply for blood group O+ and AB- ‘critically low’, says Flemish Red Cross

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    The blood supply for negative blood groups and O+ is critically low, said the Red Cross. Credit: Flickr

    The Flemish Red Cross made an urgent call for more blood donors, as the supply for all blood groups are very low.

    The blood supply for negative blood groups and O+ is critically low, said the Red Cross.

    “Only 0,75% of the Belgian population has the blood group AB, which means the donors are rarer, but O+ is the most common blood group among donors. However, all other blood groups are also urgently needed,” said Marjolein Van Daele of the Flemish Red Cross to VRT NWS. At the moment, blood from donors with blood group O+ and AB- is immediately sent to the hospitals after testing.

    “It has been a very busy period. It is the beginning of the school year, people are settling in their new routines. We note that donating blood does not happen as often during this period,” Van Daele said. 

    “Additionally, it has also been known for some time that the rise of the tiger mosquito in Italy and France means that donors have to wait a while before they can donate again. Moreover, the hospitals are running at full speed again after the summer period,” Van Daele added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

