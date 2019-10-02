800 demonstrate in Brussels against People’s Republic of China

Uyghurs and Tibetans wave their flags at a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C. in 2008. Credit: numb3r/ Flickr.

Around 800 people gathered on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels to protest against the regime of the People’s Republic of China, on the 70th anniversary of its establishment.

Representatives of the World Uyghur Congress, the International Campaign for Tibet, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), the Belgian Uyghur Association and the Tibetan Community in Belgium, who gathered at Square De Meeûs in Ixelles before marching towards the European Institutions, reports Radio Free Asia.

“As an Uyghur, who has experienced years of repression, it’s impossible to take China’s claims seriously that 70 years have only brought more and more shared prosperity,” said a representative of the World Uyghur Congress, reports ANI News.

The demonstrators signalled their support for the current protests in Hong Kong, reports BX1.

Similar demonstrations took place on Tuesday in different cities across the world.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times