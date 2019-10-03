 
Road signs with spelling mistake embarrass city of Ghent
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Road signs with spelling mistake embarrass city of...
    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Road signs with spelling mistake embarrass city of Ghent

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Rroad signs with the wrong conjugation of the word 'vernieuwd' are placed across Ghent. Credit: Twitter/Anneleen Van Bossuyt

    Road signs with a common spelling mistake in the Dutch language announcing road construction works have been spotted across the city of Ghent.

    “I am allergic to this type of spelling mistake,” said Filip Watteeuw (Groen), the Alderman for Mobility in Ghent, in Het Laatste Nieuws. He is embarrassed about the road signs with the wrong conjugation of the word ‘vernieuwd’ that are placed across Ghent.

    “I do not know how many of these road signs are out there,” said Watteeuw. “But a mistake is a mistake, and we have to correct it,” he added.

    Anneleen Van Bossuyt, the chairman of the Ghent fraction of N-VA, was the first to spot the error. “And the city of Ghent wants to invest more in using the native language in school than in Dutch…” she wrote on Twitter, referencing a decision to allow pupil’s native languages in class to help them study.

    Watteeuw replied that he thinks Van Bossuyt just wants to cause some sensation. “I could also point to the tweets of N-VA’s former Secretary of State Theo Francken,” he said. “Those are full of spelling mistakes as well,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

