Dozens of beer boxes blocked the Flemish Parliament entrance in Brussels on Thursday morning

Dozens of boxes of beer were placed in front of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on Thursday morning, blocking the entrance. Credit: WTV

Dozens of beer boxes were placed in front of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on Thursday morning, blocking the entrance.

The Van Honsebrouck brewery in the East-Flanders municipality of Izegem deposited boxes of Filou beer in front of the entrance as a joke, to celebrate the coalition agreement of the Flemish government, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The brewery, referencing a wedding tradition in which the home of a newlywed couple is often ‘decorated’ to the point that they cannot get in without some effort, blocked the entrance at the Rue Ducale after the N-VA, CD&V and Open Vld agreed on the coalition deal.

On the boxes, the message said “After some pounding left and right, they came to an agreement. That is why they gave each other a loving “yes” yesterday! Congratulations with your Flemish wedding N-VA, CD&V, Open Vld!” The Dutch translation of the word ‘congratulations’ (‘Ge-Filou-citeerd’), containing a pun on the beer brand’s name.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times