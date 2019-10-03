Belgian football team to investigate ‘disrespectful’ fans at Real Madrid Champions League game

Club Brugge has announced on Thursday that it started an investigation to identify the people in the videos, who are risking a stadium ban. Credit: Belga

Belgian football club Club Brugge is starting an investigation into some disrespectful fans at the Real Madrid-Club Brugge Champions League game on Tuesday, after videos of their behaviour appeared online.

The videos were taken at the Plaza Mayor in Madrid, where many Club Brugge fans gathered before the Champions League game on Tuesday. They show how one man pulls off the headscarf of a woman who is begging for money on the square, another man takes a can of beer from someone who is selling them and refuses to pay, then takes a sip and puts it on the floor, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Several fans are shown pouring beer into the cups some beggars are using to collect money in. One of them pretends to put a €50 note in a cup, but then laughs and takes it back.

Club Brugge has announced on Thursday that it started an investigation to identify the people in the videos, who are risking a stadium ban. “The Club condemns this behaviour and explicitly distances itself from these so-called supporters,” a statement on their website said. “This behaviour is unworthy of a Club fan and, in line with our ethics, we have no place for them.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times