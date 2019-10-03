First Instagram museum in Belgium opens its doors...

At the entrance of the Safari are changing rooms, for people who want to put on different outfits in different rooms. Credit: Hannelawijt/Instagram

Smile Safari, the biggest Instagram museum in Europe and the first in Belgium, opened in the exhibition centre Tour & Taxis in Brussels, on Wednesday.

Hannes Coudenys, the founder of Smile Safari, got the idea while travelling in the United States. “I had been waiting for something like this in Belgium, but nothing came up. So I decided to do it myself,” he said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“We are expecting people between the ages of 15 and 30 to come to visit the museum, but it would be fun if they brought their parents. We are even organising a ‘This is what we are doing’-day, so children can show their grandparents how fun it is,” said Coudenys, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

At the entrance of the Safari are changing rooms, for people who want to put on different outfits in different rooms.

To pay for the decoration of the museum, Smile Safari appealed to a few partners who have linked their names to one of the rooms, like Coca Cola or Audi, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“We are also planning pet-events, as many pet owners have a separate Instagram account for their cat or dog,” Coudenys said.

According to the founder, it does not matter that everyone goes home with the same kind of pictures. “Our parents did that as well. At the Grand Canyon, they are all standing in the same place. Only they kept their photos in photo albums, we share them online,” he added, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Smile safari is opened from 2 October until the end of November.

