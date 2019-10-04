Attempted kidnapping in Dour, investigation launched...

The public prosecutor's office of Mons has opened an investigation. Credit: Belga

In the city of Dour in the Walloon Hainaut province, four men tried to kidnap several children on Thursday, according to reports.

The public prosecutor’s office of Mons has opened an investigation, reports De Morgen.

Four children of eight and nine years old were harvesting potatoes in a field behind the football field of Dour when a white van stopped. Four masked men tried to take a young girl and a young boy, according to Le Soir.

The children’s testimonies describe the same sequence of events, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times