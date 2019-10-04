Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured

The fight took place at Grand Café Modestein Antwerp, located near to the Scheldt river. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

A fight between off-duty officers of the Antwerp police and of the Directorate of Special Units of the Brussels police took place in Antwerp in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving several officers injured.

The incident occurred between 2:00 and 2:30 AM early on Friday morning during an informal gathering of police officers at Grand Café Modeste, reports HLN.

“Several people were injured in the fight. There were people with damaged teeth and perforated eardrums,” a source told De Standaard.

Although the Antwerp police have confirmed that the fight took place, the officers do not want to file a complaint against their Brussels colleagues, reports the Flemish daily.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times