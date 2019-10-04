 
Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
Friday, 04 October, 2019
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament

    Friday, 04 October 2019
    The opposition sees it as evidence of his disdain for the parliament. Credit: Twitter/@NielStaes

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (N-VA) was caught playing Angry Birds on his smartphone during the debate about the government policy statement, on images of the Eén tv programme Villa Politica.

    The opposition sees it as evidence of his disdain for the parliament.

    “Who is the one playing games? Jan Jambon once again shows no respect for the parliament,” said Björn Rzoska (Groen) on Twitter.


    “The Flemish lion has become an angry bird,” said Conner Rousseau (sp.a).

    “Hopefully Jambon did not put the budget together with a computer game,” said Mieke Schauvliege (Groen).

    Jambon’s team calls the game a small trifle. “It is not because the Minister-President is playing a telephone game that he is not listening”, they said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

