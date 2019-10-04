Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training...

Kim Clijsters at the 2010 US Open in 2002. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Belgium’s Kim Clijsters training to get back into top-level tennis is already well underway, with an Instagram video giving a look into her routine.

A video – posted on the Instagram page of the Kim Clijsters Acadamy – shows Clijsters playing tennis alongside the caption “look who’s back.”

Clijsters, 36, had announced that she will return to the Women’s Tennis Association tour in 2020.

“It will be my marathon,” said Clijsters. “I do not feel like I want to prove anything, but for me, it’s the challenge,” Clijsters added.

“As far as I’m concerned, I still like to play tennis… the love of sport is always there, but the real question is obviously whether I can produce the level I would like to achieve and which I would like to play before replaying at the level of the best players in the world,” Clijsters added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times