Former religion teacher accused of indecent assault to stand trial in Brussels

The former religion teacher taught at the Royal Atheneum Leonardo da Vinci in Anderlecht. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A former Islamic religion teacher accused of indecent assault will stand trial on Tuesday morning in the Brussels Criminal Court.

The 53-year-old faces charges of indecent assault and harassment for unsolicited touching, an accusation made by a former student of the Royal Atheneum Leonardo da Vinci in Anderlecht, the French-language school where the accused used to teach, reports BX1.

The incidents took place in 2013 and 2014, when the former student was 16-years-old, reports Bruzz.

A different student from the same school claims that he was hit by the former Islamic religion teacher for refusing to take sides against a history teacher who condemned the Charlie Hebdo attacks that took place in Paris in 2015.

The former religion teacher denies all accusations, reports Nieuwsblad.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times