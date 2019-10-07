 
Former religion teacher accused of indecent assault to stand trial in Brussels
Monday, 07 October, 2019
    Former religion teacher accused of indecent assault to stand trial in Brussels

    Monday, 07 October 2019
    The former religion teacher taught at the Royal Atheneum Leonardo da Vinci in Anderlecht. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A former Islamic religion teacher accused of indecent assault will stand trial on Tuesday morning in the Brussels Criminal Court.

    The 53-year-old faces charges of indecent assault and harassment for unsolicited touching, an accusation made by a former student of the Royal Atheneum Leonardo da Vinci in Anderlecht, the French-language school where the accused used to teach, reports BX1.

    The incidents took place in 2013 and 2014, when the former student was 16-years-old, reports Bruzz.

    A different student from the same school claims that he was hit by the former Islamic religion teacher for refusing to take sides against a history teacher who condemned the Charlie Hebdo attacks that took place in Paris in 2015.

    The former religion teacher denies all accusations, reports Nieuwsblad.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

