The body was found by a passerby, who tried to reanimate the man in vain. Credit: Wikipedia

A body was found in the Parc de Bruxelles on Monday afternoon.

The body is of a German man, born in 1961, reports La Dernère Heure.

The body was found by a passerby, who tried to reanimate the man in vain. A security perimeter was set up while waiting for the results of the medical examination.

“The medical examiner is on the scene at the moment to clarify the cause of death,” Denis Goeman, the spokesperson of the Brussels’ prosecutor’s office to Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

