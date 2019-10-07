 
Incident with 'gilet jaune' at Brussels Royal Palace
Monday, 07 October, 2019
    Monday, 07 October 2019
    Incident with 'gilet jaune' at Brussels Royal Palace

    Monday, 07 October 2019
    The campaigner reportedly wanted to hand over two yellow vests to the informers. Credit: Wikipedia

    At the arrival of royal informers Johan Vande Lanotte (SP.A) and Didier Reynders (MR) at the Royal Palace in Brussels, a woman caused a brief stir when she slipped inside behind the car of the informer duo.

    The campaigner reportedly wanted to hand over two yellow vests to the informers. She walked through the gate behind their car, but was caught by a police officer, who confiscated them, reports Bruzz.

    The ‘gilets jaunes’ is a protest movement of people wearing yellow safety vests that started in France in May 2018 and spread to Belgium and the Netherlands. The movement started as a result of the increase in fuel taxes and the rising cost of living and went on to symbolise the gap between the citizen and the government.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

