 
EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on Tuesday
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
    EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on Tuesday

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    If, after five consecutive draws, no one has won the €190 million jackpot, the money will be distributed among the winner(s) of the following rank. Credit: Wikipedia

    The EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million will definitely be won on Tuesday, after the jackpot was not won for five consecutive times.

    The €190 million EuroMillions jackpot has not been won since 24 September, and will be put back into play one last time on Tuesday 8 October, reports Le Soir.

    As long as there is no winner in rank 1 (meaning, as long as someone has not guessed the five correct numbers and two correct stars), the jackpot rises. The maximum amount is €190 million. If, after five consecutive draws, no one has won the €190 million jackpot, the money will be distributed among the winner(s) of the lower rank.

    On Friday, eight people won more than €2,5 million.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

