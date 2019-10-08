EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on Tuesday

If, after five consecutive draws, no one has won the €190 million jackpot, the money will be distributed among the winner(s) of the following rank. Credit: Wikipedia

The EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million will definitely be won on Tuesday, after the jackpot was not won for five consecutive times.

The €190 million EuroMillions jackpot has not been won since 24 September, and will be put back into play one last time on Tuesday 8 October, reports Le Soir.

As long as there is no winner in rank 1 (meaning, as long as someone has not guessed the five correct numbers and two correct stars), the jackpot rises. The maximum amount is €190 million. If, after five consecutive draws, no one has won the €190 million jackpot, the money will be distributed among the winner(s) of the lower rank.

On Friday, eight people won more than €2,5 million.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times