Girl rides to school on horseback after bus failed to show up for 10th time

Yasmine (15) from the municipality of Grimbergen in Flemish-Brabant, has been riding to school on horseback for several days, after her De Lijn bus failed to show up for the tenth time.

Normally, Yasmine takes the bus from her hometown Humbeek to her school Horteco in Vilvoorde. However, the buses have failed to show up over ten times this school year. “The last few days, it is happening constantly: Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday… It’s just guessing when the next bus will show up,” said the girl’s father, Patrice Van Hauwermeiren, to VRT NWS.

“The plan is not to keep doing this,” said Van Hauwermeiren. “It is a statement to De Lijn. They leave these children standing in the cold every morning and evening. Yesterday, I had to go and pick up Yasmine at 19:00 in Kappele-op-den-Bos, after she had to take several bus lines that brought her roughly in the neighbourhood of our home,” he added.

On horseback, the trip to school takes about 40 minutes, according to Van Hauwermeiren. “She does not have to follow the major roads, there are several shortcuts,” he said.

The Horteco secondary school is focussed on nature and animal care, so Yasmine’s horse can wait in the stables until she is ready to return home, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times