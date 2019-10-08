 
Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
Latest News:
Leuven mayor to ban nuisance causing partygoers...
Antwerp, No. 1 port of entry to Europe...
Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign...
International civil aviation pledges to do more to...
Girl rides to school on horseback after bus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    Leuven mayor to ban nuisance causing partygoers
    Antwerp, No. 1 port of entry to Europe for cocaine
    Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign
    International civil aviation pledges to do more to reduce CO2 emissions
    Girl rides to school on horseback after bus failed to show up for 10th time
    Colruyt, Fluxys plan to produce hydrogen from windmills
    EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on Tuesday
    Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to Brussels in October
    Liège policeman shot in the head no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 500 illegal weapons seized in West-Flanders
    Flemish parliament evacuated after bomb scare
    Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted in Ghent
    Inclusion of Roma in the EU, ‘a priority’ for the new European Commission
    Think Pink to distribute breast-shaped chocolates to encourage mammogram tests
    King appoints Demotte and Bourgeois as ‘preformateurs’ of Federal government
    Animal Rights demands a ban on ‘slaughter safaris’
    Minimum wage could increase by €58 gross each month
    Belgium in Brief: Body found, teen climate activists’ boat forced to dock and passers-by face possible prosecution
    What does the new Flemish government mean for newcomers?
    AB Inbev working to turn brewing residues into a cleaning product
    View more

    Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    The campaign is meant to show that a real Bicky Burger is sold in a green box, not a white one. Credit: Facebook/Bicky Burger

    The hamburger brand Bicky Burger has been criticised on social media after sharing an advertisement in which a man hits a woman for giving him the wrong hamburger.

    “Seriously, a fake Bicky?” says the man in the image, while hitting the woman in the face. The campaign is meant to show that a real Bicky Burger is sold in a green box, not a white one like in the image.

    Men and women commented on the advertisement, saying that it was ‘disgusting’, ‘violent’ and ‘misogynistic’.

    “We do not want to promote violence against women and strongly condemn it,” said marketeer Tom Sevens to Het Nieuwsblad. “We condemn any kind of violence. This was not the angle of the post. Within the context of the brand, the target group and the media channel, the goal is to say that selling or buying fake Bicky’s is not done,” he added.

    In 2016, a different Bicky campaign also came into question when the company launched an advertisement with a nod to Alzheimer’s patients. “Being able to eat a Bicky every half hour without feeling guilty, there is at least one advantage,” the advertisement said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job