Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign...

The campaign is meant to show that a real Bicky Burger is sold in a green box, not a white one. Credit: Facebook/Bicky Burger

The hamburger brand Bicky Burger has been criticised on social media after sharing an advertisement in which a man hits a woman for giving him the wrong hamburger.

“Seriously, a fake Bicky?” says the man in the image, while hitting the woman in the face. The campaign is meant to show that a real Bicky Burger is sold in a green box, not a white one like in the image.

Men and women commented on the advertisement, saying that it was ‘disgusting’, ‘violent’ and ‘misogynistic’.

“We do not want to promote violence against women and strongly condemn it,” said marketeer Tom Sevens to Het Nieuwsblad. “We condemn any kind of violence. This was not the angle of the post. Within the context of the brand, the target group and the media channel, the goal is to say that selling or buying fake Bicky’s is not done,” he added.

In 2016, a different Bicky campaign also came into question when the company launched an advertisement with a nod to Alzheimer’s patients. “Being able to eat a Bicky every half hour without feeling guilty, there is at least one advantage,” the advertisement said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times