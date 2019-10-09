 
Over 400 drivers caught on their phones during week-long awareness campaign in Halle-Vilvoorde
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Over 400 drivers caught on their phones during week-long awareness campaign in Halle-Vilvoorde

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Everyone who was caught on their phones behind the wheel will have to answer to the police court. Credit: Politie België

    The police of Halle-Vilvoorde made 443 reports of people who were using their phones while driving during the awareness week of ‘killers behind the wheel’.

    During one week in September, the police of Halle-Vilvoorde held a zero-tolerance policy for people using their phones behind the wheel. Normally, anyone who gets arrested has to pay a fine, but who was caught during the ‘killers behind the wheel’ week also had to appear before the police court.

    In total, 443 reports were filed for driving while on the phone, and 31 reports for driving while under the influence. These files will be dealt with during three thematic sessions in January and February 2020, both before the Halle and the Vilvoorde police court, reports VRT NWS.

    The use of a mobile phone behind the wheel is punishable by a fine of €200 to €2,000. An additional driving ban from eight days to five years can also be imposed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

