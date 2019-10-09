Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces on a new biscuit, and a new beer

Using spent beer grains, Dandoy has created a speculoos biscuit, flavoured with almonds and cinnamon. Credit: Jules Johnston

A collaboration between the Brussels Beer Project (BBP) and Maison Dandoy biscuits has seen two new products based on a ‘circular process’ hit the shelves.

Using spent beer grains, Dandoy has created a speculoos biscuit, flavoured with almonds and cinnamon.

In turn, a shipment of unsellable broken biscuits has allowed BBP to include them in the making of a unique stout – called ‘Tough Cookie’ – which contains notes of hazelnut, cinnamon and cloves.

“Cookies and stout is a classic combination,” said Dimitri Van Roy of Brussels Beer Project. “This is two circular stories. Dandoy uses the spent grain to make the cookies, while we use cookies to make our beer,” he added.

Through this crossover, the waste from both companies is minimised. “This is part of the vision of Dandoy, to be responsible and more sustainable in our produce,” said Alexandre Helson of Maison Dandoy.

While the products are both limited edition, there is a possibility for the companies to collaborate again if there is interest from the public.

The beers and biscuits will be available in the brewery and shops from 10 October.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times