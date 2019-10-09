 
Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces on a new biscuit, and a new beer
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
Latest News:
Federation Government approves referential benchmarks for nursery schools...
L’Oréal to invest in creating first carboard-based cosmetics...
Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces...
Telenet announces end to analogue radio and television...
German anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office brought into investigation of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Federation Government approves referential benchmarks for nursery schools
    L’Oréal to invest in creating first carboard-based cosmetics packaging
    Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces on a new biscuit, and a new beer
    Telenet announces end to analogue radio and television signal
    German anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office brought into investigation of Halle shooting
    Bicky Burger ad spawns a flood of complaints to advertising jury
    Turkey launches military operation in northern Syria
    Climate change is a grave problem for humanity, Nobel prize winner warns
    Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high, says Federal police
    Additional STIB staff deployed to help commuters navigate reversed escalators
    Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa
    The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental contract
    Brexit: Emergency UK parliament meeting scheduled after final EU summit before deadline
    At least two killed in shooting in Germany, one suspect arrested
    Brussels e-bike company asks users to report incorrectly parked bicycles
    Flanders falling short of target to cut CO2 emissions by 2020
    Brussels’ amusement park Mini-Europe applies for demolition permit
    Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry advises travellers to ‘stay away from demonstrations’ in Ecuador
    Caller behind Flemish parliament bomb threat identified
    Belgium in Brief: Baby vicuña, girl on horseback and misogynistic advertising
    View more

    Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces on a new biscuit, and a new beer

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Using spent beer grains, Dandoy has created a speculoos biscuit, flavoured with almonds and cinnamon. Credit: Jules Johnston

    A collaboration between the Brussels Beer Project (BBP) and Maison Dandoy biscuits has seen two new products based on a ‘circular process’ hit the shelves.

    Using spent beer grains, Dandoy has created a speculoos biscuit, flavoured with almonds and cinnamon.

    In turn, a shipment of unsellable broken biscuits has allowed BBP to include them in the making of a unique stout – called ‘Tough Cookie’ – which contains notes of hazelnut, cinnamon and cloves.

    “Cookies and stout is a classic combination,” said Dimitri Van Roy of Brussels Beer Project. “This is two circular stories. Dandoy uses the spent grain to make the cookies, while we use cookies to make our beer,” he added.

    Through this crossover, the waste from both companies is minimised. “This is part of the vision of Dandoy, to be responsible and more sustainable in our produce,” said Alexandre Helson of Maison Dandoy.

    While the products are both limited edition, there is a possibility for the companies to collaborate again if there is interest from the public.

    The beers and biscuits will be available in the brewery and shops from 10 October.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job