 
German anti-terrorist prosecutor's office brought into investigation of Halle shooting
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    German anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office brought into investigation of Halle shooting

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    The German anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office has been informed of the investigation into the shooting at a synagogue in the German city of Halle, which killed two people on Wednesday.

    The authorities describe the event as an “Amoklauf” (an act of violence committed with frenzy), and not as a terrorist act. However, according to statements made by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, there is enough evidence to suggest a potential far-right act, especially given the fact that the attack coincided with the religious holiday of Yom Kippur, celebrated by Jews worldwide. One suspect was arrested.

    The decision to inform the anti-terrorist prosecutor was taken because of the “special interest of the case”, said the Karlsruhe prosecutor’s office.

    Police have stated on Twitter that other assailants may still be on the run as several people escaped from the shooting site in one or more cars.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

