 
L'Oréal to invest in creating first carboard-based cosmetics packaging
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    L’Oréal to invest in creating first carboard-based cosmetics packaging

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    The environmental benefit of the cardboard-based packaging will be assessed using the Life Cycle Analysis. Credit: Maxpixel

    Cosmetics company L’Oréal and packaging company Albéa have collaborated to create the first cardboard-based cosmetic packaging.

    Most of the plastic-based packaging will be replaced by cardboard-based ones, created from bio-sourced and certified paper-based materials.

    “Since 2007, we have been involved in the process of improving the ecological footprint of our packaging, and we are going one step further with this certified paper-based technology,” said Philippe Thuvien, L’Oréal’s Packaging and Development Director. “Our ambition is to put the first skincare products in these packaging on the market in the second part of 2020,” he added.

    The environmental benefit of the cardboard-based packaging will be assessed using the Life Cycle Analysis, a technique that assesses the environmental impacts of all stages of creating a product, from raw material to distribution and use.

    “L’Oréal is committed to ensuring that 100% of its products will have an improved environmental or social profile by the end of 2020,” said Thuvien.

    “We already have a wide range of packaging that is increasingly environmentally friendly. The challenge is to accelerate the development of more innovative solutions,” said Gilles Swyngedauw, Albéa’s Director of CSR, Innovation and Marketing.

    “By collaborating with our customers and partners, we can invent packaging with an even lower environmental impact,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

