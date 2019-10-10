Man found dead in garden in Namur

The body of a man was found in a garden in Salzinnes in Namur on Wednesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A man was found dead on Wednesday in a garden on Avenue Cardinal Mercier in Salzinnes in Namur.

Although the man’s mobile phone was discovered on a pathway leading from the garden, in which he was found, to the house, there was no evidence that the man had attempted to break in, reports La Dernière Heure.

Discovered barefoot and with no identification papers, the body of the man has not been identified at this time, reports SudInfo.

An investigation into the case has been launched.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times