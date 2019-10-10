Police arrest man with knife near Koekelberg school...

The Brussels West police zone arrested a man walking with a knife near a school in Koekelberg on Wednesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Brussels-West police arrested a man who was walking with a knife near a school in Koekelberg on Wednesday.

Several local residents who feared that the man would enter a nearby school notified the police, reports Bruzz.

“An armed individual threatened a woman in Koekelberg and the latter called the police, who contacted my children’s school to close the school doors while half of the parents were inside,” said a witness, at around 12:00 PM on Wednesday, reports RTL Info.

Although at first, the man ignored orders from the police to drop his knife, after repeated requests, he complied. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station for interrogation.

After the interrogation, it became clear that the suspect was not a threat.

“The suspect was never a threat to anyone or to the school, he was just passing through,” said Brussels West police spokeswoman, Caroline Vervaet, reports SudInfo.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times