 
Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was 'looking for Jews'
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was ‘looking for Jews’

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    When the police arrived, the man fled but could be arrested a few blocks away. Credit: Google Street View

    The Brussels-West police zone on Wednesday arrested a man who was walking around in Koekelberg with a knife “looking for Jews”, according to several residents.

    The police received several reports of a man in Koekelberg walking around with a knife, reports RTL. Some people thought he would try to enter the local school.

    “We are investigating the motives of the suspect,” said Stéphanie Lagasse of the public prosecutor’s office, reports Bruzz. “When the police arrived, the man fled but could be arrested a few blocks away in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has demanded his arrest for attempted manslaughter,” she added.

    The prosecutor’s office cannot confirm that the man was looking for Jews specifically, like witnesses said. “It is possible that he said that, but further investigation will have to confirm that,” said Lagasse. “His motives are not yet clear either,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

