 
Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security barometer reports
Sunday, 13 October, 2019
    Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security barometer reports

    Sunday, 13 October 2019
    Credit: Pixabay

    Wallonia has seen 265 road accidents involving trucks during the first six months of 2019, traffic safety institute VIAS reports.

    Although the number of accidents has only increased by two from 2018, the accidents  in 2019 resulted in a total of 31 deaths compared to 16 the year before.

    Flanders, on the other hand, saw a decrease in truck-related accidents, dropping from 740 to 633 accidents. The death toll also decreased by 11.

    According to VIAS, road accidents involving trucks are three times deadlier than those involving cars. For every 1,000 car crashes, 16 people die. The number goes up to 54 in crashes involving trucks. 

    VIAS also reports that trucks rear-ending cars in traffic cause six out of ten truck accidents. 10 to 15% of them are due to fatigue.

    Sheila Uria Veliz
    The Brussels Times

