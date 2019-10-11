Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation

The European law enforcement agency Europol seized over €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during several Joint-Action Days in September 2019.

Between 16 and 20 September and on 25 September, the European law enforcement agency Europol seized synthetic drugs as well as several drug traffickers during joint operations involving enforcement authorities from EU member states, third-party countries and EU agencies, Europol announced.

During one operation, the joint efforts of 16 member states, led by the Polish Central Bureau of Investigation, have led to drug trafficking networks pulling more than €85 million worth of drugs out of the illegal market, as well as put a stop to the distribution of 11.3 tonnes of MAPA pre-precursor, which are chemicals that are not subject to strict controls, preventing the production of about 6.3 tonnes of amphetamines.

Related News:

On these joint-action days, Europol seized a total of 1,300kg of cocaine, 22kg and over 1,000 cannabis plants, nearly 20,000 ecstasy pills, over 10kg of amphetamine and 6kg of MDMA.

The operations also resulted in 411 arrests, 54 identified potential victims of human trafficking, 1.1 million seized cigarettes and 1,223kg of tobacco, and almost 400 newly opened investigations.

All 28 EU member states and Switzerland participated in the operations, as well as the European Fisheries Control Agency, the European judicial co-operation agency Eurojust, Europol and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times