 
Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 October, 2019
Latest News:
Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs...
Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not...
Fifty-five Belgians in the starting line-up for the...
Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise...
More than 2,800 people identified for their links...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians in the starting line-up for the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    Website to help find general practitioners launched by Brussels doctors federation
    Castle of Belgium’s exiled King Leopold III is up for sale
    Over 90% of Belgian girls have experienced sexual harassment: survey
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
    Brussels activist challenges himself to live 100 days without plastic
    Climate change is bringing new bee species to Belgium
    European Parliament rejects French Commissioner designate
    Lukaku promises 5,000 tickets for charities if he scores his 50th goal against San Marino
    Belgium not yet ready for liberalised rail transport
    Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of migrants
    The 12th ‘darkness night’ will be held across Belgium on Saturday
    Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels migrants
    Obesity: preventative measures could see healthly economic return
    View more

    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Europol seized synthetic drugs worth €85 million during joint-action days. Credit: Wikipedia

    The European law enforcement agency Europol seized over €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during several Joint-Action Days in September 2019.

    Between 16 and 20 September and on 25 September, the European law enforcement agency Europol seized synthetic drugs as well as several drug traffickers during joint operations involving enforcement authorities from EU member states, third-party countries and EU agencies, Europol announced.

    During one operation, the joint efforts of 16 member states, led by the Polish Central Bureau of Investigation, have led to drug trafficking networks pulling more than €85 million worth of drugs out of the illegal market, as well as put a stop to the distribution of 11.3 tonnes of MAPA pre-precursor, which are chemicals that are not subject to strict controls, preventing the production of about 6.3 tonnes of amphetamines.

    Related News:

    On these joint-action days, Europol seized a total of 1,300kg of cocaine, 22kg and over 1,000 cannabis plants, nearly 20,000 ecstasy pills, over 10kg of amphetamine and 6kg of MDMA.

    The operations also resulted in 411 arrests, 54 identified potential victims of human trafficking, 1.1 million seized cigarettes and 1,223kg of tobacco, and almost 400 newly opened investigations.

    All 28 EU member states and Switzerland participated in the operations, as well as the European Fisheries Control Agency, the European judicial co-operation agency Eurojust, Europol and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job