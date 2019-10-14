 
From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday
Monday, 14 October, 2019
    Monday, 14 October 2019
    From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    The group left Sheffield on Sunday, 13 October and will arrive in Place du Luxembourg on Tuesday, 15 October around 5:00 PM. Credit: TeaMeister/Flickr

    Brussels will be visited by an anti-Brexit cycling tour on Tuesday, who have announced they will cycle 550 kilometres from Sheffield to Brussels to “deliver a love letter” to the EU.

    The Great British Bike Off is hosted by Pro Europa, and organised by Sheffield for Europe.

    “I do hope that we can have the opportunity to meet you and look forward to hearing from you. And please feel free to extend the invite to those who wish to be on the receiving end of our very special love letter,” said Jane Thomas of Sheffield for Europe on the Facebook event.

    The group left Sheffield on Sunday, 13 October and will arrive in Place du Luxembourg on Tuesday, 15 October around 5:00 PM.

    Pro Europa has arranged a photo opportunity at 5:30 PM, soon after they arrive, outside of Station Europe, between the European Parliament and Place du Luxembourg.

    The group will then leave Brussels on Wednesday, 16 October around 11:00 AM to ride towards the port of Dunkerque, France, take a ferry to the port of Dover, England, and then bike to London to join the Peoples March on 19 October.

    Sheila Uria Veliz
    The Brussels Times

