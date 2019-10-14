 
Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 October, 2019
Latest News:
Probe launched into ‘unacceptable violence’ by police against...
Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in...
Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the...
High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave...
Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Probe launched into ‘unacceptable violence’ by police against Extinction Rebellion activists
    Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens
    Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival
    High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave six people poisoned
    Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious
    Woman (88) victim of fatal stabbing in Antwerp
    Car crash destroys monument to WWII hero in Brussels
    Over 12,000 shops closed in Belgium since 2009
    Brussels takes aim at ‘illegal’ Airbnbs
    EU auditors: Overall low error rate in EU accounts but not in Cohesion spending
    Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security barometer reports
    Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop party
    Belgian IT company EASI named ‘Business of the year’
    Belgium in discussion with Iraq on the sentencing of foreign jihadists
    ‘The Red Devils are better now than during the World Cup in Russia’
    Belgium’s Solar Team aims to win World Solar Challenge
    Antwerp drug baron on Belgium’s most wanted criminals list
    Malaysia opens investigation into Belgian plastic waste dumping
    6 out of 10 women in Europe victims of workplace sexism according to a new survey
    ‘The new Emperor’s market’ – Napoleon’s last headquarters festival
    View more

    Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Ghent city council wants to limit the the building of paved pathways in front gardens. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The city of Ghent wants to limit the provision of building permits for paved parking spaces in newly built front gardens.

    Ghent’s city council wants to pursue a stricter parking policy and give more green space to the city, reports VRT.

    “By installing a driveway, you privatise the street. Just like with garages, other drivers are not allowed to park in front of it,” said city cabinet member for public spaces, Filip Watteeuw, reports HLN.

    “A front garden is a garden. It must be green,” Watteeuw explained, reports De Standaard.

    The push by Ghent city council to limit paved parking spaces has come up against criticism.

    The measure was described as “bullying people with a car” by N-VA Ghent city councillor and party chairman Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

    “I agree that hardening of front gardens is to be avoided as much as possible, but that does not have to exclude the construction of a parking space,” explained Van Bossuyt.

    The city of Ghent will simply be implementing existing regulations, according to Watteeuw.

    “To prevent all public parking spaces from disappearing from a street, it was already forbidden to pave a front garden. Of course, some [people] still did it without a permit,” said Watteeuw.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job